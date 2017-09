Plateau United’s Federation Cup Round of 16 matchwinner, Hamzat Owolabi declares that they have what it takes to win an unprecedented double at the end of the season.

Owolabi got the crucial goal as the Peace Boys defeated Akwa United Starlets in Uyo and with ties between either Niger Tornadoes or FC Abuja in the offing, the midfielder fancies his side’s chances of adding to their Nigeria Professional Football League trophy.