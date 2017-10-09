Players Nominated For Ballon d’Or 2017

Luis Suarez and Sergio Ramos have joined the likes of Neymar as nominees for the 2017 Ballon d’Or award, with the first 10 candidates released.

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala and Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric also feature.

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante is also among the nominees after he claimed his second Premier League title in a row following his switch from Leicester City.

As well as Suarez and Ramos, the second batch of nominees includes Napoli forward Dries Mertens, Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho, Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak and Real Madrid’s Marcelo.

Both Cristiano Ronaldo, who is the current holder of the award and Lionel Messi are expected to be nominated later in the day.

UPDATE:

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), David De Gea (Manchester United), Edin Dzeko (Roma) have also been added to the list.