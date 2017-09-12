Police Arrests 16-year-old Boy Selling Guns In Imo State

The 16-year-old suspect confessed that he was into the business of selling ammunition.

The police in Imo State on Monday paraded a 16-year-old boy, Onyedikachi Iyaka, from the Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of the state for alleged terrorism.

Parading the suspect and one other for crimes bordering on kidnapping and burying victims in shallow graves, the state Commissioner of Police, Chris Ezike, disclosed that 400 rounds of GPMG live ammunition, 1,016 rounds of AK-47 live ammunition, one AK-47 empty magazine, one K-2 empty magazine and one bullet-proof vest were recovered.

Ezike explained that on September 8, 2017, the operatives of the command’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad arrested Iyaka at Egbelu Awaka, in the Owerri North LGA following intelligence information.

The CP said, “On September 8, operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad arrested the suspect at Egbelu Awaka.

“When a search was conducted in his house, many items were recovered.

“The quantity and calibre of exhibits recovered underscores the need for community vigilance, surveillance and strategic information flow.”

Ezike equally paraded one Kingsley Alaukwu, 25, from the Ohaji/Egbema LGA for allegedly masterminding the kidnapping of 67-year-old Gabriel Alaukwu and 38-year-old Sunday Iniobong.

He allegedly killed and buried them in a shallow grave after collecting a ransom of N100,000.

The CP disclosed that the suspect was arrested following the investigation by the anti-kidnapping unit of the command.

He said Alaukwu, committed the crime in connivance with one Ugochukwu Ekezie and Emeka Onuegbu, who were at large.

“They are gang members of one Uju Promise Eke, earlier declared wanted by the police.

“The decomposed corpses of the victims have been exhumed appropriately buried.

“I take this opportunity to formally declare Ugochukwu Ekezie and Emeka Onuegbu wanted,” Ezike said.

He added that the syndicate belonged to his elder brother, whom he identified as Jeff Iyaka, now at large.

The teenager said, “I am not the owner of the business, it belongs to my brother, Jeff Iyaka. I sell each packet of ammunition for N7,000.”