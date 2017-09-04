Policemen Dip Hand In My Sister’s …… Before Letting Her Bring Me Food

Blessing Taiwo, who is a suspected thief, has alleged that her sister, who always brought her food in the cell, was molested by the policemen attached to the Anti-Kidnapping and Anti-Cultism Squad of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Lagos State Police Command.

According to her, the policemen would demand to touch her sister (Folake)’s breasts and dip hands into her private parts before allowing her to take the food into the cell.

Taiwo also said that before granting her bail for alleged theft, the policemen collected N50,000 and seized her mobile phone pending when a balance of N20,000 would be paid on Tuesday.

It was gathered that Blessing, a mother of two, had been arrested on Monday after her boss, Mrs. Abiola Osagie, accused her of stealing $50,000 while the latter was away on a trip.