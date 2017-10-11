Kenyan Politician Hacks Wife To Death Over Divorce Suit

A Kenyan politician, simply known as James Ololo, living in Belgium has been apprehended for allegedly killing his estranged wife.

According to a Belgium newspaper, HLN, it was reported that the 55-year-old grabbed a knife and stabbed his 53-year-old wife, Elizabeth Wafula Ololo, multiple times. Elizabeth later died from her injuries.

Ololo was said to have visited her against a court order to appease her to drop the divorce case she filed in court.

A fight, however, ensued between the two which led to the untimely death of Elizabeth. Ololo asked neighbours to call the police before he was arrested.

His business partner expressed disbelief at the incident. “I never expected this,” said Simeon Situma to the newspaper.

The two co-founded a company, Kenya Experts Community. The company was established a few years ago to support Kenyans who want to establish businesses in Belgium.

Mr Situma said Ololo also had political ambitions and that his online posts showed he was a staunch supporter of opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Wafula was a member of the Association of Kenyan Diaspora in Belgium and Luxembourg and embraced charitable causes such as the Children’s Perfect Hope Foundation.