Polls Open In Kenya Election Re-run

Polls opened Thursday morning in Kenya’s contentious election re-run, with the country tense after weeks of protests and political turmoil.

The re-run comes after the Supreme Court threw out the results of August elections – won by incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta – finding them “neither transparent nor verifiable.”

Opposition leader Raila Odinga, who initially demanded the fresh election, said he is not contesting the new polls as his demands for electoral reform were not met.

On the eve of the election, Mr. Odinga called on supporters to stay home, while rival Mr. Kenyatta urged them to turn out and vote in large numbers.

Mr. Odinga warned supporters that there could be violence from security forces, more of whom have been deployed ahead of the vote.

Both he and Mr. Kenyatta urged Kenyans to refrain from violence.

Eight parties, including Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party, are contesting Thursday’s polls, but analysts have warned that the president risks appearing illegitimate if he wins the polls without Mr. Odinga in the running.

In a statement, the U.S. embassy called for calm from all sides but acknowledged that the vote had been damaging to regional stability.