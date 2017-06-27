Power, Transport Sector To Be More Popular – Ambode

Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has said that his administration would prioritise attention to the Power, Environment and Transportation sectors in the next two years to drive all round development of the State.

Governor Ambode, who spoke during an interview session with journalists, said the three sectors are crucial to driving every other social infrastructure which the State Government intends to address headlong.

He said, “The last two years, what we have done is just to create a foundation of a vision that drives Lagos to the next 50 years. There is nothing that we can do in the next two years that is ever going to be enough.

“There are three things I want people to watch out for in the next 12 to 18 months, the issue of power, the issue of environment and the sanitation and issue of transportation. I believe those three sectors are the key sectors that can drive every other social infrastructure that we will be dealing with in Lagos.”

Speaking on the environment, Governor Ambode said it was pertinent that the State must strive to be cleaner and safer not just for residents alone, but also for visitors and investors willing to do business in the State.

“Lagos must get cleaner, safer and the way people commune from one place to another and one thing with Lagos, the more success you record, the more people want to come into the city,” the Governor said.