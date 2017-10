Former Vice president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has disowned a viral photograph of a bag of rice bearing his picture and a campaign message for the 2019 elections.

Atiku, through his media team, on Monday, wrote on Facebook;

We’ve seen this flying around. It’s fake. Possibly photoshop. Atiku Abubakar owns a feed factory, employing hundreds, not rice. He hasn’t commissioned any posters either. Kindly disregard.

See Photo Below: