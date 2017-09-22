Presidency Reveals Whereabouts Of Nnamdi Kanu

The Presidency has said that those demanding for the whereabouts of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu should direct their inquiries to those who signed Kanu’s bail in April.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu made the remark on Thursday.

According to Shehu, “I am surprised someone would ask this question. Look, some people went to court and obtained his freedom, they signed his bail.

“I believe that a high profile group including a Senator of the Federal Republic signed in a court of law and obtained his freedom. So, if you are looking for him, why don’t you ask the people who bailed him?

“Nobody has informed me that Mr Kanu is in the hands of any institution of government. But if I was looking for him, I would ask the guy who bailed him because that is the deal he has with the court of the land.”