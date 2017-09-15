Presidency Warns Ezekwesili For Backing Nnamdi Kanu

The presidency has advised the co-convener of the Bring Back Our Girls Group, Oby Ezekwesili, to watch her comments over ongoing military campaign against Biafra agitators.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement on Thursday said “a prominent influencer like Dr. Oby has a moral and patriotic duty not to give ammunition to any violent group that seems determined to pursue its separatist agitation through reckless and destructive methods

“While it is convenient for the civil society activist to condemn the military and the government of President Buhari, Mrs Ezekwesili didn’t find it appropriate, even once, to criticise the dangerous and violent propaganda being propagated by the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu. Oby, as they call her, tweets on everything. Why was she silent on this one?”

He insisted that the attacks on soldiers and police officers by IPOB supporters “was most irresponsible, indefensible and reckless. Nobody in her position should elevate mobs to the status of rock stars for the sake of playing to the gallery.”

Garba Shehu reiterated that “there is a deliberate sinister agenda by IPOB to provoke the soldiers into killing innocent people in retaliation so that Nnamdi Kanu would use the pictures of the victims for international propaganda by accusing the government of ethnic cleansing against the Igbos with the sole purpose of gaining sympathy.”

“A president who has put the nation’s cash cows, the Central Bank and the Ministry of Petroleum in the hands of the Igbo; who has given four out of five states in the sub-region senior cabinet posts in his administration, including Foreign Affairs; and Industry, Trade and Investment, and is constructing the Second Niger bridge after years of deceit and false starts cannot be called a hater of the Igbo.”