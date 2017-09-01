President Buhari Celebrates Eid

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday performed the 2017 Eid-el-Kabir prayer in the Daura Eid praying ground.

The president who arrived the praying ground by 9:30 a.m. was cheered by Muslim faithful who thronged the ground for the Eid-el-Kabir prayer.

Chief Imam of Daura, Malam Salisu Rabiu, who led the prayer, in his sermon, stressed the need to respect constituted authority.

He also stressed the importance of discipline, especially among the youths, adding that discipline was paramount to the peaceful co-existence of any nation.

