President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday congratulated German Chancellor, Angela Merkel on her re-election for a fourth term in office.

In a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, President Buhari said he felicitates with the German Chancellor’s party for producing good leadership for the country for over 12 years, and winning another opportunity to sustain the legacy of good work.

He, however, wished the German Chancellor a successful tenure.