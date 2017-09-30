President Buhari Congratulates Okorocha At 55

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Gov. Rochas Okorocha of Imo on his 55th birthday, and also lauded his efforts in promoting peaceful co-existence among various ethnic and religious groups across the country.

The President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, said Buhari’s congratulatory message was contained in a letter he personally signed, earlier in the week.

Shehu stated that Buhari extolled the celebrant’s sterling leadership qualities, selfless philanthropy and commitment to the nation’s unity.