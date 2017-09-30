President Buhari Congratulates Okorocha At 55

By on No Comment

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Gov. Rochas Okorocha of Imo on his 55th birthday, and also lauded his efforts in promoting peaceful co-existence among various ethnic and religious groups across the country.

The President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, said Buhari’s congratulatory message was contained in a letter he personally signed, earlier in the week.

Shehu stated that Buhari extolled the celebrant’s sterling leadership qualities, selfless philanthropy and commitment to the nation’s unity.

President Buhari Congratulates Okorocha At 55 added by on
View all posts by Media Nigeria →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.