President Buhari Congratulates Turkey President, Erdogan

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the people and government of Turkey on the successful conclusion of the country’s referendum on Monday.

An Aso Rock statement this afternoon said Buhari congratulated Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, for the foresight and maturity of leading his people to the polls to decide on the future of leadership for the country that will further deepen peace and stability.

In addition to the statement, President Buhari’s spokeman, Femi Adesina said, “The President believes the referendum showcases the democratic credentials of the country and reflects a willingness of the Turkish people to live together and jointly pursue a better future.”