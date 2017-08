President Buhari, before the FEC meeting which held at the Villa today, received the female basketball team, D’Tigress.

He approved N1 million each for the D’Tigress, who conquered Africa in the 2017 FIBA Women AfroBasket tournament in Mali and qualifying for the 2018 FIBA Women Basketball World Cup in Spain.

He also approved N500,000 each for the team officials.

