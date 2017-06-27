President’s Daughter Charged With Corruption

The daughter of the Congo President Denis Sassou Nguesso, Julienne has been arrested in France on grounds of corruption.

According to report, the Congolese President’s daughter was arrested alongside the son-in-law to the president and charged by French investigators with corruption.

Judicial sources revealed that Julienne Sassou Nguesso, 50, and her 53-year-old husband Guy Johnson were under investigations for “money laundering and misuse of public funds.”

Recall that in March, a nephew of the Congo-Brazzaville president, Wilfrid Nguesso was also placed under investigation due to corruption allegations.

The one week investigation in which Julienne and her husband were placed on comes as part of the probe by the French police into members of the families of three African presidents – Congo, Gabon and Equatorial Guinea.

Investigators reveal that they may have to look into the entire Nguesso clan as well as relatives of Gabon’s late president Omar Bongo and his son who is the current ruler and President, Teodoro Obiang Nguema of Equatorial Guinea.