Proper Sensitization Over Meningitis In Northern States

Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III

A clarion call has been made by the deputy governor of Kogi State, Elder Simon Achuba, to all the 19 Northern state governors to embark on an aggressive sensitization in addressing the outbreak of Cerebrum Spinal Meningitis.

Achuba said this while addressing the Northern Governors/Traditional Rulers in a meeting convened by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, to address the prevalence of the disease.

According to the Deputy Governor, the North is most vulnerable to the disease.

He therefore called on leaders in the North to embark on a vigorous sensitization and awareness in addressing the issue before it gets out of hands.

He said, “One of the causes, is a practical example of a place I went and saw a family of about 30 persons in a room with a very tiny window, and that alone can cause a serious heat among the occupants which may metamorphose to CSM.”

He advised that since one of the causes of the disease is poor ventilation, every house should have a proper ventilation in order to fight this menace.