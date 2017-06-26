Prophet Claims He’s God’s Special Adviser, Fourth In Trinity, Reveals When World Will End

God came to me in physical form on April 30, 2017 – The Prophet claims

A popular prophet in Zimbabwe, Madungwe has shocked the world with revelation of when the world will end.

The prophet also claimed to be God’s special adviser and that he meets with the Almighty on a regular basis to make decisions on how the world should be governed.

Top Zimbabwean newspaper, iHarare, reports that the controversial prophet also told his congregation that he was the number four person in heaven hierarchy after Jesus Christ and the Holy Spirit.

He claimed to be the most righteous person in his country where, according to him, only 60 people will go to heaven.

Prophet Madungwe further told his members that he was with God recently where they had a very long discussion on what will happen to the world.

He said, “He came to me in physical form on April 30, 2017.

“Only 60 people are righteous in this country and among those, only a few of the popular prophets are among the list.

“I cannot reveal the names I came fourth because I performed better than the others. Performance is judged monthly.

“In April, I saw God and he ordained me to be his advisor; He told me when the world will come to an end.

“God told me that if all people repent, the world will come to an end in 300 years but if not, then it will be 100 years.

“I will have a meeting with Him and tell him if people are repenting because he has put me in charge of advising Him on matters concerning the world. This will be in five years.”