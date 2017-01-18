Provide Information About Suicide Bomber, Get N500,000 – Nigerian Army

As condemnation continues to trail Monday’s bombing of worshippers in the University of Maiduguri mosque in Borno State, the act which the Islamist terrorist group, Boko Haram, claimed responsibility for.

The Nigerian Army has declared a cash reward of N500,000 for any person that volunteers information that can lead to the arrest of suicide bombers and their accomplice.

The Army, in a statement by its spokesman, Brigadier General Sani Usman, yesterday, said it was visibly worried at the current state of suicide bombings in the country.

The statement read: “The spate of suicide bombings in the North-East and in particular, Maiduguri and Madagali metropolis, is assuming a disturbing proportion.

“Consequently, the Nigerian Army is offering a reward of N500,000 for any information that leads to the arrest of a suicide bomber, the guide to the suicide bomber, or discovery of the transit house or factory of the suicide bombers.”