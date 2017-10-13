PSG Chairman In Trouble Over TSTV Channel, Bein Sports

Swiss prosecutors have opened criminal proceedings into Paris St-Germain chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

They relate to the sale of World Cup TV rights to Bein Sports, of which Al-Khelaifi is chief executive.

Last year, the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG) said it was investigating Valcke for “various acts of criminal mismanagement”.

In a statement on Thursday, the OAG said the new proceedings involving Al-Khelaifi had been “opened on the basis” of its findings.

It said it was “suspected that Jerome Valcke accepted undue advantages from a businessman in the sports rights sector in connection with the award of media rights for certain countries at the FIFA World Cups in 2018, 2022, 2026 and 2030 and from Nasser Al-Khelaifi in connection with the award of media rights for certain countries at the Fifa World Cups in 2026 and 2030”.

