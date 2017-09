Paris Saint-Germain have completed the signing of 15-year-old former Barcelona youth player Kays Ruiz.

The French attacking midfielder had signed an agreement to join the French giants in 2015, after leaving Barca in the wake of the transfer ban imposed on the club by FIFA.

Ruiz had been linked to a move to Lyon, his hometown club, but it is the capital club that have snapped him up on a three-year youth contract.