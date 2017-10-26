Punch, Dangote, Chivita, Others Listed Among Top 50 Brands

The listed firms are among the most resilient in Nigeria

Punch Nigeria Limited, the Dangote Group, Chivita, MTN Nigeria, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Zenith Bank Plc, Glo and Nestle Nigeria Plc have been listed among the top 50 brands in the 2017 edition of the Top 50 Brands Nigeria Awards.

According to a report, which was unveiled during the awards on Tuesday, the listed firms are among the most resilient in Nigeria and achieved growth during the 2016 economic recession.

The report stated in part, “They were those who defied the odds, with many of them declaring good profits. Cutting across various sectors, they are the engine that power and drive our economy; they are the employers of labour; they create wealth and provide vital goods and services for the people.

“The brands honoured at this year’s edition of the Top 50 Brand Nigeria Awards have transcended their product/service categories and mean much more to the consumers.”

The award ceremony also served as a platform for driving a positive image campaign for Nigeria.

Tagged #IAM Brand Nigeria, the concept beckons on Nigerians to openly endorse and associate with the Nigeria brand, thereby enhancing the value towards becoming a top nation brand globally, according to the Chief Executive Officer, Top 50 Brands Nigeria, Mr. Taiwo Oluboyede.

Oluboyede pointed out that there was no better time than the present for Nigerians to express pride in the country, adding that the same branding campaign was embarked upon by nations of the world that sought to create a positive image for their countries.