Real Madrid have broken a record once held by Barcelona following their 3-3 draw with Sevilla last night

Real Madrid started the game poorly, losing 3-1 to Sevilla, but their incredible spirit ensured they rallied together to end the game 3-3.

The Zinedine Zidane’s men have now broken Barcelona’s record of 39 unbeaten games and have now gone 40 games without losing in all competitions. A new record in Spanish football!