Real Reason Neymar Left Barca – Mathieu

Former Barcelona defender Jeremy Mathieu believes Neymar joined Paris Saint-Germain in order to escape the shadow of Lionel Messi.

The Brazil star moved to PSG for a world-record €222 million fee in August and has enjoyed a spectacular start to his time in Ligue 1.

Neymar said he left Barca to seek a new challenge after four hugely successful years at Camp Nouwhile his father and agent admitted he was eager to join a club where he would become the undisputed star.

And Mathieu said another: “My opinion is that he left Barca because he was behind Leo. I think he wants to win the Ballon d’Or and at the moment he’s happy in Paris because he’s scoring goals.”

Mathieu feels Messi remains the better player.