Red Card Could Cost Chesea The Title

David Luiz became the latest in a long line of red cards for Chelsea when he was sent off in Sunday’s scoreless draw with Arsenal.

The Brazil international was deemed to have gone in dangerously on Sead Kolasinac during the second half of the encounter.

This continues a run of bleak discipline for the champions that threatens to undermine their title defence.

In fact, you could even look back a game further to the FA Cup final, when Victor Moses earned two yellow cards, which ultimately gave Arsenal the edge at Wembley Stadium.

Pedro saw red during the Community Shield while both Gary Cahill and Cesc Fabregas were given their marching orders against Burnley before David Luiz at the weekend.