Referee Bobby Madley Criticized In Man Utd Vs. Chelsea Encounter

The supporters of both teams did not hesitate to express their frustrations towards the referee’s officiating style as things did not go their way in the match between Manchester United and Chelsea at the Old Trafford.

This was as a result of various decisions made by the referee.

First, it was Ander Herrera who intercepted Matic’ pass with his hand, although the argument is that it was not intentional, then Diego Costa who was very physical in the game and managed to escape a red card. He, however, got a yellow card for a late challenge on Paul Pogba.

The fans took to twitter to express their dissatifaction over the referees officiating.

