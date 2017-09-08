Resident Doctors To Meet Over Strike Resolution

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) will meet today to review the renegotiated Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) reached with the Nigerian government.
The body is expected to announce whether to halt or continue its industrial action.
The doctors, at the meeting government, insisted that their salaries must be paid before they will call off the strike.
But no payment had been made as at Thursday evening.
A communique after Thursday’s meeting, signed by all stakeholders, agreed that another parley will hold on November 2, 2017 to examine the process expected to have been followed through by the two disputing parties.