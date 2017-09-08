Resident Doctors To Meet Over Strike Resolution

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) ​will meet today to review the renegotiated Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) reached with the ​Nigerian​ government.

​The body is expected ​to announce whether to halt or continue its industrial action.

The doctors, at the meeting​ government, insisted that their salaries must be paid before they will call off the strike.

​But no payment had been made as at Thursday evening.

​A​ communique ​after Thursday’s meeting, signed by all stakeholders​, agreed that another parley will hold on November 2, 2017 to examine the process expected to have been followed through by the two disputing parties.

