Resign Now, Group Tells Abia Gov. Over Unpaid 7 Months Salary

The President and Community leader of the Ebonyi state Chapter of Abia state town union, Chief Chukwunyere Okogbue, on Friday called on Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State to resign as Governor over his inability to pay workers’ salaries in the last 7 months.

In a press statement signed by the group Spokesperson after its meeting, the town Union President expressed regret that most families in Abia today were going through economic hardship and starvation following the Governor’s insensitivity to the plight of the people.

The Town union Presidents who passed a vote of no confidence on the Governor expressed worry that while the staff of the Abia Teaching Hospital were being owed 8 months salary, their counterpart in Abia Polytechnic staff and lecturers were also being owed 8 months salary equally.

Chief Okogbue explained that while other states received bail out funds and utilized them to off set arrears of salaries owed civil servants in the state, Governor Ikpeazu apart from the bail out fund also recently received about N17 billion from the Paris club refund and till date has failed to channel the money to the payment of workers salaries and other meaningful venture in the state.

He insisted that it was clear to everyone that Abians did not vote for Ikpeazu during the last general election in the state, adding that what is currently playing out in the state is a clear indication that the Governor lacked the political will, the capability and desire to govern the state.