Rev’d King To Be Executed Along Side Others On Death Row

The General Overseer of the Christian Praying Assembly, Chukwuemeka Ezeugo, also known as Rev King will be executed by the Lagos State Government.

This was disclosed by the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Adeniji Kazeem during a press conference in the state.

Kazeem said the state government was reviewing the cases of those on death roll and will be taking a crucial decision soon.

The Commissioner disclosed that his recent visit to prisons in the state which was on the instruction of the state Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, said prison officials drew his attention to the highhandedness of those on death row.

According to Kazeem, previous administration had not deemed it fit to sign documents for the execution of convicts on death row, but the Ambode administration is moving towards signing the execution document.

Kazeem said, “Very soon, you will see the action of this government on that issues, we are reviewing the case on Rev. King and others on death roll.

“Lots of people are on death row, Rev. King is not the only one on death row, it is on the instruction of Ambode that I visited the prisons recently and I discuss the issue with the prison officials and they expressed concern.

“We are moving in that direction of signing. The prison officials said we need to look at that seriously. Those on death row are beginning to think they have some rights. We are going to move in that direction, you will hear from me, but I will not tell you the exact date.”

Earlier on, the Supreme Court had upheld the judgment of the Appeal Court which passed death penalty on King on 27 February, 2016.