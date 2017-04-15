River Niger boat accident Claims Eight Lives

No fewer than eight people died on Friday after a boat carrying about 50 traders from a local market split into two after hitting a stump in the River Niger.

The boat was ferrying traders from Warra, Ngaski local government area in southern part of Kebbi State, who were returning from Malale market in Borgu local government area of Niger State.

The sole administrator of Ngaski LGA, Garba Hassan, said eight people had so far died and that the toll may increase.

“We have mobilised local divers and additional boats to continue (with the) search and recovery of bodies. So far, we have recovered eight bodies, while survivors have been taken to hospital, many of whom have fully recovered and discharged,” he said.

Survivors told said the accident occurred towards the end of the 90-minute journey at about 6:05 p.m. Friday.

Hamza Dogonhaske, one of the survivors, said the boat broke into two midway after hitting a stump. He said he could confirm that four female and three male passengers died.