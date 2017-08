The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers, Coalition of Civil Societies and Community Based Organisations, on Wednesday, celebrated President Muhammadu Buhari’s safe return from medical leave with a solidarity rally.

Chief Davies Ikanya, Chairman of APC in Rivers told newsmen after the rally in Port Harcourt that the party was happy with Buhari’s safe return.

Ikanya said that the party was thankful to God for bringing the President back and healthy for Nigerians.