Rivers State: Communities Groan Over Pollution Caused By Seized Vessels

Abandoned marine equipment such as vessels, ships and badges containing crude oil and Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) seized by the Nigerian Navy in Owuogono community in Ogubolo local council of Rivers State have caused pollution to these coastal areas.

The pollution has affected fishermen in the communities, hindering their only means of livelihood. According to the paramount ruler of Torokongo coastal communities in the council area, Victor Kolombos Isaac Nangibo, more than 430 fishermen were affected and the economic damage and property lost estimated to be about N500 million.

Lamenting the development, the monarch while addressing journalists in Lagos described the situation as outrageous. Ogubolo council is the host community to the Federal Government Lighter Ocean Terminal comprising 14 coastal areas.

The communities include Opuama Ama, Tamunotonye Ama, Ikpo Ama, New Jordan, Angahkanama, Biebele Ama, Iki Aya Ama, Owuogono Ama amongst others. His words: “These badges have been sinking, but this one is really outrageous because they contain petroleum products, crude oil and AGO.”The spokesman of the Navy, Captain Suleman Dahun said the government would soon begin the clean-up of the area. He said the seized vessels were kept to serve as exhibit when other security agencies responsible for charging the suspects to court‎ begin prosecution.