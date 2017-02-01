Rivers State Police Commissioner Dies In Indian Hospital

The death of the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Francis Mobolaji Odesanya, was on Tuesday announced by the Inspector General of Police (IG), Mr. Ibrahim Idris.

In a statement, the Police Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, said Odesanya who died after a brief illness at Sterling Hospital Ahmedabad Gujarat in India, was 56 years old.

The statement read: “The late Commissioner of Police was enlisted into the force on the February 1, 1986 as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police and rose through the rank.

“He served as Deputy Commissioner of Police Department of Operations and that of Finance and Administration in Rivers State before he was promoted and posted as Commissioner of Police Rivers State Police Command on July 20, 2016.

“The position he held until his sudden demise on January 31, 2017 after a brief illness.”

The statement added that the IG and his management team, on behalf of the entire officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force wish to commiserate with the Odesanya families, the government and people of Ogun State on the death of the commissioner.

Odesanya assumed office as the 37th Commissioner of Police in Rivers State on July 28, 2016, taking over from Folunso Adebanjo, who served briefly as Commissioner of Police in the state before his elevation to the rank of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of police.

Meanwhile, the state Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has expressed sadness and shock over the untimely death of Odesanya.

In a condolence message last night, Wike described the late CP as a thoroughbred professional who played a key role in the successful fight against crime and criminality in the state.

He said the quality contributions of the CP would be missed by all members of the state security council.

The governor condoled with the police high command, officers and men of the state police command over the death of the CP.