Ronaldo Beats Messi In The Champions League Centurion Race

Real Madrid forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, scored a hat-trick for Real Madrid in Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final win over Bayern Munich and thereby beating Lionel Messi in the race to become the tournament’s first player to reach 100 goals.

Last week, the Portuguese international’s second-half double in Los Blancos’ 2-1 win at the Allianz Arena moved him to 97 goals in Europe’s premier cup competition, three ahead of his Argentine rival, Messi, who failed to register as Barcelona suffered a 3-0 loss at Juventus the night before.

In the quarter-final return leg against Bayern Munich, the Madrid forward made history by recording a hat-trick in the 4-2 win.

