Cristiano Ronaldo has been named the highest-rated player in FIFA 18 as EA Sports completed their unveiling of the top 100 stars in this year’s game on Monday.

After releasing the list of players ranked 20-11 on Sunday, the makers of the world’s most popular football game have completed their countdown by awarding Ronaldo a 94 overall rating.

That means the Real Madrid star keeps the same rating from last year and pips Barcelona forward Lionel Messi, who is rated 93 overall, to top spot.