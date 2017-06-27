Rooney Could Stay At Manchester United – Giggs

The Red Devils legend believes his former team-mate could stay in Manchester amid reported interest from China
Wayne Rooney could remain at Manchester United next season if he accepts a reduced role, according to club great and former assistant Ryan Giggs.
Add your commentRooney should not go to China cos Chinese league will kill his career and all those asking him to consider Chinese offer are enemies who are either jealous or envy of his achievements in the club, so he should not anywhere he just lose form which he will gain back next season and jose mourhiho will be ashamed. Rooney is still the best till tomorrow. wazza.