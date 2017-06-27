Rooney Could Stay At Manchester United – Giggs

By on 1 Comment

The Red Devils legend believes his former team-mate could stay in Manchester amid reported interest from China
Name: wayne-rooney-cropped_17os3wluaivs81gvspqqwdl6m9.jpg Views: 0 Size: 23.1 KB
Wayne Rooney could remain at Manchester United next season if he accepts a reduced role, according to club great and former assistant Ryan Giggs.

 

Rooney Could Stay At Manchester United – Giggs added by on
View all posts by Media Nigeria →

One Response to "Rooney Could Stay At Manchester United – Giggs"

  1. Gideon kelechi   July 2, 2017 at 11:19 am

    Add your commentRooney should not go to China cos Chinese league will kill his career and all those asking him to consider Chinese offer are enemies who are either jealous or envy of his achievements in the club, so he should not anywhere he just lose form which he will gain back next season and jose mourhiho will be ashamed. Rooney is still the best till tomorrow. wazza.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.