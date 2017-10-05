Russia To Ban Soldiers From Blog Posts, Taking Selfies

The Russian defence ministry has drafted a law to ban social media posts by professional soldiers and other military personnel on security grounds.

The bill says photos, videos and other material uploaded to the internet can reveal military details useful to an enemy. Automatic geolocation can show where a military unit is deployed.

The bill affects “contract” soldiers, who can be sent abroad, not conscripts.

Russian soldiers’ posts have revealed forces deployed to Ukraine and Syria.

For example, in July 2014 the BBC’s Myroslava Petsa retweeted a post by a Russian soldier who proudly reported delivering Grad rockets to the pro-Russian rebels in Ukraine.

Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula in March 2014 and the following month the rebels seized a big swathe of Donetsk and Luhansk – mainly Russian-speaking regions in eastern Ukraine.