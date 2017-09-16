Ryanair To Cancel 40-50 Flights For Six Weeks

Ryanair is to cancel 40 to 50 flights every day for the next six weeks, in a bid to improve punctuality of flights.

The budget Irish-based airline announced the plan on Friday, saying that it was “unacceptable” that its punctuality had fallen below 80% in the first half of this month.

It also said it had to clear a backlog of staff leave by the end of the year.

The move could affect up to 285,000 passengers, who will be offered alternative flights or refunds.

Ryanair said that less than 2% of its flights would be cancelled and the move would help it hit its annual punctuality target of 90%.

But passengers have complained about the short notice of the cancellations.

Gary Cummings was due to fly from Leeds to Bratislava on Friday morning.

On Thursday night he received a text message from Ryanair, saying his flight had been cancelled.

The only alternative flight he was offered was on Monday – when he was originally due to be returning to Leeds.

“We were left in limbo really,” he told BBC Radio 5 live.

But customers do have rights under the European Passenger Rights legislation.

“The rules say if the airline doesn’t have a suitable alternative flight, you have to be booked on a rival airline,” said Simon Calder, travel editor of the Independent.

He said passengers should also be able to claim compensation for the cancellations.

“It’s a really odd thing in terms of customer care, to say we want to improve the operation by keeping more planes on the ground,” he told the BBC.

Ryanair has advised customers that flights will be operating as scheduled unless passengers have received a cancellation email.