Samsung Heir Lee Jae-yong Set To Begin Appeal

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong on Thursday will begin an appeal of his five-year jail term for corruption, in a case highlighting South Korea’s issues with the family-run conglomerates that dominate the economy.

A lower court last month convicted the 49-year-old Lee, heir to the Samsung Group and one of Asia’s largest technology companies, of bribing former president Park Geun-hye to help strengthen Lee’s control of the crown jewel in the conglomerate, Samsung Electronics. Park is also under trial over allegations of abuse of power and bribery.

At Thursday’s hearing, the Seoul High Court will set the order of witnesses and evidence for the appeal trial, which is expected to begin in mid-October.

Since Lee filed for appeal late last month, the appellate court is likely to try to rule by next January, as under Korean law, he can only be kept in detention a maximum of four months while the court considers his appeal.

Whichever side loses is likely to appeal again to the Supreme Court.

Four other Samsung executives were also convicted in the lower court in the bribery case.

Lee’s legal team has added new lawyers for the appeal, including former Seoul Central District Court chief and new lead counsel Lee In-jae.