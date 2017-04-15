Sani Urges N’Assembly To Open Budget, Salaries For Public Scrutiny

Shehu Sani has called on the National Assembly to immediately open its budget, salaries and other emoluments of lawmakers to public scrutiny for the sake of accountability and good governance in the country.

Besides, one-time Governor of Kaduna State and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Cartaker Committee Chairman, Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi also supported calls for both the executive and legislature to disclose their budget in order to promote transparency and good governance in Nigeria.

However, Sani faulted the statistics of salary, security votes and local government funding released by the Kaduna Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, saying that the figures were unrealistic, unacceptable and should be discarded by the public.

In a statement by Senator Sani yesterday, he explained, “The call for National Assembly to open its book is legitimate and morally right. Whoever believes that a Governor lives on less than half a million monthly is either hypnotized, dazed or high”.

Meanwhile, Senator Makarfi said in an interview that under the prevailing situation, “The National Assembly can and should speak for itself, but having been there, the budget of the National Assembly is also transparent in that we all know from the National budget how much is the total budget of the National Assembly”.