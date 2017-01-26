Saraki Denies Being Part Of The Plot To Remove Osinbajo

They said that I, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, wants to take over the Presidency.

Something serious is really happening within the power aisle of the Nigerian space.

That something has to do with the rumor of the purported demise of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Well, the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has debunked reports that he contracted some governors to pressure acting President Yemi Osinbajo to resign.

The report stated that Saraki was looking to take over as President once Osinbajo resigned.

But the Senate President in a statement said such reports were baseless, empty and unintelligent.

He said, “My attention has been drawn to a speculation on some online media about a supposed meeting I called.

“The news is that I organized some Governors to pressure Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to ransom and resign.

“My first initial reaction was to ignore this empty rumor.

“But after being inundated with calls from across the country and abroad, it became necessary for me to make clarifications.

“It is a good thing that the Presidency had dismissed the speculation and showed that there is no substance to it.

“However, I feel it should be known that those behind this baseless, empty and unintelligent mischief are those who do not love this country.

“Such suggestions as contained in the speculation can only bring ill-will, disunity and crisis to the country.

“I therefore advise the sponsors to desist immediately.

“More importantly, these trouble makers should refrain from linking Senator Saraki’s name to their evil plot.”