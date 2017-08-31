Saraki Reveals Those Responsible For Nigeria’s Many Problems

The President of the Senate, Senator Bukola Saraki, has said Nigeria is passing through a difficult phase of nation building, economic recession, rising insecurity and threat to its corporate existence as a nation due to actions of some citizens.

In view of this, Saraki called on Nigerian pilgrims currently performing this year’s hajj to pray for the nation.

In a statement issued yesterday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, Saraki said “a prayer for your country and her leaders is as important as asking Allah to grant you your personal wishes.”

The Senate President, who is currently in Saudi Arabia for hajj, also asked Nigerians to use the occasion of the significance of Arafat Day holding today, Thursday, to pray for the quick recovery of the nation’s economy and good health for President Muhammdau Buhari.

“Today our country is passing through a difficult phase of nation building occasioned by economic recession, rising insecurity and threat to our corporate existence as a nation by actions of some citizens.