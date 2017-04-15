Saraki Vows To Bring Back Our Girls

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki has vowed that Nigeria will not stop its search for the abducted Chibok school girls until they return home.

Saraki stated this on the third anniversary of the abduction.

He also called for concerted efforts to rescue the over 200 school girls.

“I speak on behalf of all Nigerians who truly care, mothers and fathers especially, who cannot imagine the pain of not knowing whether one’s abducted child is alive or not.

“I know that this government is continuing to explore all options to secure the release of the remaining girls. We will continue to support the administration’s efforts in every way that we can,” a statement by the Media Office of Senate President quoted Saraki as saying.

He assured Nigerians and the international community, that Nigeria would not stop looking for its missing school girls.