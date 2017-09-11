Scary “It” Beats All At Box Office

The new freaky-scary film “It” broke records over the weekend as the largest September opening and largest opening for an R-rated horror film in North American theaters.

“It,” starring Bill Skarsgard as a creepy clown who terrorizes children in a sleepy Maine town, pulled in an estimated $117 million for the three-day weekend, website Exhibitor Relations reported. The movie, from Argentine director Andy Muschietti, comes amid one of the slowest cinematic summers in years — and likely would have done better but for the impact of Hurricane Irma on Florida moviegoers.

Coming in second — but left far back in the dust by “It” — was another new release, “Home Again” from Open Road Films, with a take of just $9 million. The romantic comedy has Reese Witherspoon unexpectedly finding herself living with three young men after a separation from her husband.

And in third place was a movie that had clung to a box-office lead for three straight weeks, “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” from Lionsgate.