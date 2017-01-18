See 4-year-old Girl That Has Read About 1000 Books

A 4-year-old Georgia girl Daliyah Marie Arana, has read more than 1000 books after she was given a chance to be “Librarian For the Day” at the Library of Congress this week, A 4-year-old Georgia girl Daliyah Marie Arana, has read more than 1000 books after she was given a chance to beat the Library of Congress this week, FoxNews reports

The little girl from Gainesville, Ga., with a voracious appetite for reading achieved the feat on Wednesday, when she visited the Library in Washington, D.C., and was subsequently named “Librarian For The Day.”

The Gainesville Times reports that the four-year-old roamed the hallways with Carla Hayden, the 14th Librarian of Congress, who tweeted photos of the girl sitting in her desk.

Daliyah’s mother told the the Gainesville Times, that her daughter joined Georgia’s “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten,” almost two years ago and started paving her way through books.

“She was about 2 1/2 when we signed her up for it,” Haleema Arana told the Times. “Most of the kids she graduated the program with were a little bit older.”

Haleema Arana told the Washington Post, that her daughter was invited to spend the day with Hayden after she reached out to see if there was any way to enhance Daliyah’s experience at the library.

“She just kept saying how the Library of Congress is her most favorite, favorite, favorite library in the whole wide world,” Haleema Arana told the Washington Post.