See Five-Month Pregnant Woman Runs 800m Race

American runner Alysia Montano stole the headlines on Thursday at the USA Track and Field Championships despite not winning the race.

The 31-year-old athlete remarkably ran the two laps while five months pregnant with her second child, much to the delight of the crowd.

She finished more than 19 seconds behind the winner on Thursday in extreme heat, recording a time of 2 minutes, 21.40 seconds.

Montano, whose child is due in November, seemed to cherish the occasion as she was pictured finishing the race at the Hornet Stadium with a huge grin on her face while wearing a Wonder Woman top and a trademark flower in her hair.

However, this isn’t the first time she has done the extraordinary and competed while carrying a child.