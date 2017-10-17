See Full Matches For The WWE TLC Main Event On Sunday

Kane made his WWE RAW return on Monday’s show and helped Braun Strowman defeat Roman Reigns in the Steel Cage main event. Per the stipulations, Kane will now be added to the WWE TLC main event to make it a 3-on-5 Handicap Tables, Ladders & Chairs match.

See full Matches for the Sunday’s pay-per-view from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota:

Tables, Ladders & Chairs 3-on-5 Match



The Shield (Roman Reigns and RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose) vs. Kane, Braun Strowman, Cesaro, Sheamus and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match



Enzo Amore vs. Kalisto

RAW Women’s Title Match



Mickie James vs. Alexa Bliss

Asuka vs. Emma

Jack Gallagher and Brian Kendrick vs. Cedric Alexander and Rich Swann

Finn Balor as The Demon vs. Bray Wyatt as Sister Abigail

Kickoff Pre-show



Sasha Banks vs. Alicia Fox