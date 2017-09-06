See How Nigeria Exits Recession

Agriculture and manufacturing were the two key sectors that rescued Nigeria’s economy from recession in the second quarter of 2017.

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report released yesterday by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed that Nigeria has exited recession with positive growth of 0.55 per.

Agriculture recorded stronger positive growth of 3.01 per cent during the period.

The NBS identified crop production as the major driver of growth in the agriculture sector.

per cent in recorded in the second quarter of 2016.

The growth in agriculture and manufacturing is gradually narrowing the gap between oil and non-oil GDP.

The report showed that in real term, the Non-oil GDP contributed 99.11 per cent of GDP.

The report showed that oil GDP hit 1.64 per cent in second quarter of 2017, up from -11.63 per cent in second quarter of 2016 and -15.40 per cent in the first quarter of 2017 while the non-oil GDP grew at 0.45 per cent, up by 0.83 per cent points from the record of the first quarter of 2016..