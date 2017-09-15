See How To Check Your NECO 2017 June/July Results

The National Examinations Council (NECO) have released 2017 June/July Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE) results.

Candidates are advised to get the National Examinations Council (NECO) result checker card which goes for N300 (three hundred naira only) to access their results. You may however pay above the official rate of N300 (three hundred naira only) if you are getting it outside NECO offices.

After getting the result checker which contains the PIN Number you need to check your result, you can then follow the six (6) simple steps below to access your NECO Result.

HOW TO CHECK

Go to NECO result checking portal at http://www.mynecoexams.com/results/.

Select year Examination Type (i.e. June.July).

Select year of examination (i.e 2017).

Enter your card PIN number (the PIN on the NECO Result Card).

Enter your Examination Number

Finally, click on “Check My Result” button to finally see your result.

If you follow the simple steps outlined above, by now you should be seeing your grades in each subject.

Note: The NECO result Checker has a limited number of use. To avoid subsequent usage, just send your result to your email.