See List Of African Countries Banned From Entering U.S.

24 hours after closing the U.S. border on some countries, President Donald Trump bans three 3 African countries from entering the United States.

See list:

US President, Donald Trump is about to sign executive orders that include a temporary ban on most refugees and a suspension of visas for citizens of seven predominant Islamic countries, including three from Africa.

The countries to be affected by the ban are Syria, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

Responding to the spate of attacks across the world, Trump had vowed, in the buildup to the US presidential election, to temporarily ban all Muslims from entering the US until he figured out “what the hell was going on”.

Although the comment created uproar, some Republicans and his allies defended the ban, insisting that the measure was about Americans’ “safety” and not about discriminating against religion.